Rockets' Chris Paul: Strong scoring night in loss
Paul produced 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to Oklahoma City.
Paul finished with 24 points including five triples as the Rockets lost a heartbreaker to the Thunder. The Rockets will be hoping to avoid the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs but certainly, have to be thrilled the Paul is healthy heading into the post-season. Paul has had himself a nice finish to the season after missing a large chunk of games due to injury. His draft stocks are likely to fall once again next season given his injury-prone tag.
