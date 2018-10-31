Rockets' Chris Paul: Struggles from field in Tuesday's loss
Paul provided 17 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Paul posted a solid stat line despite struggling with his shot. With the status of James Harden (hamstring) in question for Friday's matchup with the Nets, Paul could once again be called upon to lead the charge for a Rockets team off to a surprisingly slow start.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Eligible to return Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Gets two-game suspension•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Could face discipline following altercation•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Plays 30 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Excels in exhibition opener•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Staying in Houston on max deal•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...