Paul provided 17 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Paul posted a solid stat line despite struggling with his shot. With the status of James Harden (hamstring) in question for Friday's matchup with the Nets, Paul could once again be called upon to lead the charge for a Rockets team off to a surprisingly slow start.