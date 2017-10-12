Rockets' Chris Paul: Struggles with shot in Wednesday return

Paul (shoulder) tallied nine points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Paul may have still been somewhat affected by the bruised shoulder that caused him to miss Monday's contest against the Knicks, as he turned in his poorest shooting effort of the three exhibitions he's played in. However, the veteran guard did manage to drain multiple threes for the third time in as many games and just missed a second straight tally of double-digit assists. Paul appears to be meshing well overall with James Harden and the rest of his new teammates, and he'll have one more opportunity to sharpen his game in Friday night's preseason finale versus the Spurs.