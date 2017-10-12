Rockets' Chris Paul: Struggles with shot in Wednesday return
Paul (shoulder) tallied nine points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Paul may have still been somewhat affected by the bruised shoulder that caused him to miss Monday's contest against the Knicks, as he turned in his poorest shooting effort of the three exhibitions he's played in. However, the veteran guard did manage to drain multiple threes for the third time in as many games and just missed a second straight tally of double-digit assists. Paul appears to be meshing well overall with James Harden and the rest of his new teammates, and he'll have one more opportunity to sharpen his game in Friday night's preseason finale versus the Spurs.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Monday with bruised shoulder•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in second outing with team•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Hands out seven assists in 24 minutes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Dealt to Rockets•
-
Chris Paul: Officially becomes free agent•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...