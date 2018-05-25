Paul came out of Thursday's Game 5 matchup against the Warriors with an apparent hamstring injury, Ben Golliver of SI.com reports.

Paul had put together a tremendous second half to position the Rockets for a victory before he pulled up lame with a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter. He finished the night with 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists over 38 minutes. An update on Paul's status for Game 6 will be provided once more information is available.