Rockets' Chris Paul: Swipes five steals in Monday's win

Paul produced 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five steals, and four assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-110 win over the Suns.

Paul returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes. While he committed six turnovers, it was a well-rounded line for the 33-year-old veteran. Wednesday's matchup with the Kings is likely to be an uptempo affair, which bodes well for Paul's prospects of putting together another strong performance.

