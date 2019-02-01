Rockets' Chris Paul: Tabbed as questionable Friday

Paul (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against Denver, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Paul, who was originally expected to see his workload increased Friday, was a surprising add to the injury report with apparent lower back soreness and might not even be able to take the court in a key matchup versus the Nuggets on Friday. Austin Rivers will presumably start if Paul is unable to play Friday. Expected a update to surface rather soon regarding the Wake Forest product's status for Friday.

