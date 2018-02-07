Rockets' Chris Paul: Tallies 25 points in Tuesday's win
Paul contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during a 123-113 win over the Nets on Tuesday.
Paul stayed hot in the victory and kept up his efficient scoring ways. He is a combined 10-of-17 from the three point line across the last two games, and the 10 total treys over a two-game stretch ties the most three-pointers he's made across any two-game stretch on the season. Paul looks like he's finding an impressive offensive groove.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Probable to play vs. Cavs•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Plays 31 minutes in return•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play without restriction Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Plans on playing Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...