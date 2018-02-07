Paul contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during a 123-113 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Paul stayed hot in the victory and kept up his efficient scoring ways. He is a combined 10-of-17 from the three point line across the last two games, and the 10 total treys over a two-game stretch ties the most three-pointers he's made across any two-game stretch on the season. Paul looks like he's finding an impressive offensive groove.