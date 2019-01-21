Rockets' Chris Paul: Timetable still uncertain
Coach Mike D'Antoni said Monday that he's "hopeful" Paul (hamstring) could be back by the end of the week, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul hasn't played in nearly a calendar month, but he's in the latter stages of his recovery from a hamstring injury and has been taking part in on-court work at recent practices. The veteran will not play Monday in Philadelphia or Wednesday in New York, but the hope is that he could make his return Friday (vs. TOR) or Sunday (vs. ORL), before the Rockets hit the road for a four-game trip.
