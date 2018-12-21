Rockets' Chris Paul: To miss some time

Paul is expected to miss at least a few games due to a left hamstring strain, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Paul is scheduled for an MRI on his injured hamstring Friday morning, although coach Mike D'Antoni stated after Thursday's contest that "it'll be some time" until Paul is back on the court. It's reasonable to believe he'll remain on the sideline for Saturday's game against the Spurs and possibly longer depending on the test results.

More News
Our Latest Stories