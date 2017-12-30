Paul provided eight points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, two steals and one rebound across 26 minutes during a 121-103 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

In Paul's return from a three-game absence (leg), he struggled across 26 minutes, as the 27.3 field goal percentage marked one of his worst shooting displays of the season. He wasn't the only player on the team to struggle, though, as the team got blown out. Expect a better effort from Paul against the lowly Lakers on Sunday.