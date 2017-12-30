Rockets' Chris Paul: Totals just eight points in return
Paul provided eight points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, two steals and one rebound across 26 minutes during a 121-103 loss to the Wizards on Friday.
In Paul's return from a three-game absence (leg), he struggled across 26 minutes, as the 27.3 field goal percentage marked one of his worst shooting displays of the season. He wasn't the only player on the team to struggle, though, as the team got blown out. Expect a better effort from Paul against the lowly Lakers on Sunday.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play 25 minutes Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable vs. Wizards•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Thursday, uncertain for Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Listed as out Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Officially out vs. Thunder•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Likely out for Christmas Day•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...