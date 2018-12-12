Rockets' Chris Paul: Triple-double effort Tuesday
Paul recorded 11 points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
It was a woeful night for Paul shooting, but it was his best rebounding game of the season en route to his first triple-double on the year. Paul has registered double-digit assists in three of the last six games, so at least his passing has not decayed.
