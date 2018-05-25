Paul (hamstring) is undergoing treatment and his status will be updated Friday, Brett Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After scoring 18 second-half points Thursday, Paul appeared to suffer a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and was unable to return. Hamstring injuries are difficult to return quickly from, which makes the short turnaround before Game 6 all the more unfortunate for Paul and the Rockets. Friday's update will shed more light on his outlook for Game 6 and beyond.