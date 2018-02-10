Paul had 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 130-104 victory over Denver.

Paul took a back seat to the Harden and Capela show, producing just 11 points in 22 minutes of action. This game was practically over by half-time and there was no incentive for him to be on the floor down the stretch. He will be absolutely fine and should turn things around after a day's rest when the Dallas Mavericks come to town.