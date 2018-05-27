Paul (hamstring) is "less likely than likely" to play in Game 7 on Monday, a source tells Adrian Wojnarowski of EPSN.com.

Paul sat out Saturday's Game 6 after tweaking his right hamstring in the final moments of Thursday's Game 5 win. The Rockets made the call early for Game 6, but you should expect Paul to be a game-time decision -- literally, a game-time decision -- for the series-deciding Game 7.