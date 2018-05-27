Rockets' Chris Paul: Unlikely for Game 7
Paul (hamstring) is "less likely than likely" to play in Game 7 on Monday, a source tells Adrian Wojnarowski of EPSN.com.
Paul sat out Saturday's Game 6 after tweaking his right hamstring in the final moments of Thursday's Game 5 win. The Rockets made the call early for Game 6, but you should expect Paul to be a game-time decision -- literally, a game-time decision -- for the series-deciding Game 7.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Ruled out for Game 6•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Undergoing treatment, will be reevaluated Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Suffers apparent hamstring injury in Game 5 win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Bounces back with gutsy Game 4 effort•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles despite shooting struggles•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Solid complementary effort in Game 2 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....