Rockets' Chris Paul: Unsure when he'll return
Paul (hamstring) said Monday night that he has "no clue" when he'll return to game action, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Paul said he's making progress as he works back from a strained hamstring, but given his history of similar injuries, the veteran will exercise caution before returning to full-contact work. "I'm trying to make sure I'm all the way healed when I come back," Paul said.
