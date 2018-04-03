Rockets' Chris Paul: Upgraded to probable Tuesday
Paul (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Paul has been sidelined with a sore left hip over the past two games, but is likely to make his return Tuesday. If he ends up being cleared to play, it's possible he faces a minutes restriction. His return would also presumably push Eric Gordon back to the bench.
