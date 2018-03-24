Paul (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul was originally deemed doubtful for Saturday's tilt, but he now appears to be trending toward a game-time decision. The veteran point guard missed Thursday's victory over the Pistons due to a sore hamstring. Eric Gordon would presumably fill in for him in the starting lineup once again should he ultimately be unable to go. Expect an update on his status closer to tip-off.