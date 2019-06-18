Rockets' Chris Paul: Wants out of Houston
Paul has demanded a trade from the Rockets, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.
Rumors have been circling all summer of the Rockets potentially dealing Paul and his lucrative contract, but it looks like Paul's relationship with superstar teammate James Harden and Houston is damaged beyond repair. Paul is certainly still capable of playing at a productive level when healthy, but the 34-year-old is still owed over $123 million over the next three years, making his contract tough to move. If his relationship with Houston really is this bad at this point, it's hard to envision the Rockets getting good value out of a trade involving Paul, especially because of how many future draft picks they have already used in other trades.
