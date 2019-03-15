Rockets' Chris Paul: Will be rested Friday

Paul will not play in Friday's game against the Suns due to rest purposes, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

While Paul did have a day of rest after he played 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, the Rockets will take advantage of a stand alone game against the lowly Suns and give the veteran a night off. With Paul out of the lineup, James Harden will likely take over primary point guard duties while Austin Rivers is in line to enter the starting lineup.