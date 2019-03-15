Rockets' Chris Paul: Will be rested Friday

Paul will not play in Friday's game against the Suns due to rest purposes, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

While Paul did have a day of rest after he played 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, the Rockets will take advantage of a stand alone game against the lowly Suns and give the veteran a night off. With Paul out of the lineup, James Harden will likely take over primary point guard duties while Austin Rivers is in line to enter the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories