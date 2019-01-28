Rockets' Chris Paul: Will have minutes monitored

Coach Mike D'Antoni said he plans to keep Paul's minutes in the mid-20s Tuesday against the Pelicans, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Paul made his long-awaited return Sunday against Orlando and played 25 minutes as the starting point guard alongside James Harden, finishing with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. The veteran emerged without any lingering issues, but the Rockets will play it safe and keep his minutes down for at least one more contests. D'Antoni went on to imply that he'll ramp Paul up to around 30 minutes per game after Tuesday.