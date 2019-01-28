Rockets' Chris Paul: Will have minutes monitored
Coach Mike D'Antoni said he plans to keep Paul's minutes in the mid-20s Tuesday against the Pelicans, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Paul made his long-awaited return Sunday against Orlando and played 25 minutes as the starting point guard alongside James Harden, finishing with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. The veteran emerged without any lingering issues, but the Rockets will play it safe and keep his minutes down for at least one more contests. D'Antoni went on to imply that he'll ramp Paul up to around 30 minutes per game after Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....