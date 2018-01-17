Rockets' Chris Paul: Will not face suspension
Paul will not be suspended for reportedly entering the Clippers' locker room following Monday's contest, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After a tension-filled contest against the Clippers, there was some concern that Paul, among others, would be suspended by the NBA for their involvement in the conflicts during and after the game. Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green were both hit with two-game suspensions, while Paul and James Harden have not been penalized.
