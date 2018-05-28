Rockets' Chris Paul: Will not play in Game 7
Paul (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 7 on Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Paul will miss his second consecutive game Monday as he continues to deal with a sore hamstring. If the Rockets win, Paul should be considered questionable for Game 1 of the Finals with more information coming out prior to that game. With Paul out, Eric Gordon should play a more significant role in the offense.
