Paul (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets upgraded Paul to questionable earlier in the day, but it sounds as though he never really had much of a chance to play after sitting out Thursday's win over Detroit. Coach Mike D'Antoni said there's a chance Paul could play Sunday against Atlanta, though the team won't force anything on the second night of a back-to-back against a weak opponent.