Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play 25 minutes Friday
Paul (leg) will play about 25 minutes during Friday's contest against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Paul has missed the past three contests while nursing a left adductor strain, but has recovered enough to take the floor for limited action Friday. As a result, he'll seemingly unseat Eric Gordon from the starting five. Briante Weber will also probably see a reduced role.
