Paul (leg) will play about 25 minutes during Friday's contest against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Paul has missed the past three contests while nursing a left adductor strain, but has recovered enough to take the floor for limited action Friday. As a result, he'll seemingly unseat Eric Gordon from the starting five. Briante Weber will also probably see a reduced role.

