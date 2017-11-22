Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play about 28 minutes Wednesday

Paul is expected to see about 28 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The Rockets are slowly working Chris Paul back from a bruised knee. He's played 21 and 24 minutes respectively in the past two contests, so Wednesday represents more progress in that area. He still managed to average 14.0 points, 8.0 assists and 2.0 steals in those limited minutes, however, certainly making him a valid DFS option.