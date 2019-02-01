Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Friday

Paul (back) will play Friday against the Nuggets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

There was some question surrounding Paul's availability due to lower back soreness. However, the veteran is feeling well enough to take the court. Prior to the news of his sore back, coach Mike D'Antoni noted Paul was ready to see an increase in workload. It's unclear if that will still be the case. Across his first two games back from a hamstring strain, Paul has totaled 22 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds and five steals across 51 minutes.