Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Friday
Paul (back) will play Friday against the Nuggets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
There was some question surrounding Paul's availability due to lower back soreness. However, the veteran is feeling well enough to take the court. Prior to the news of his sore back, coach Mike D'Antoni noted Paul was ready to see an increase in workload. It's unclear if that will still be the case. Across his first two games back from a hamstring strain, Paul has totaled 22 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds and five steals across 51 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Tabbed as questionable Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Added to injury report•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will see minutes increase•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Playing Friday, Saturday uncertain•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Playing time restricted in loss•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will have minutes monitored•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...