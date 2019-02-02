Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Friday, likely out Saturday

Paul is expected to sit out of Saturday's game against Utah after playing Friday night against Denver, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The Rockets will continue to monitor their star point guard as he eases his way back from a hamstring injury. Though he's ready to roll for Friday's contest, Houston figures to rest Paul during the second half of a back-to-back.

