Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Friday
Paul (hamstring) will play Friday against the Spurs, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Paul will take the court Friday against the Spurs and presumably re-join the starting five. Over his past six appearances, Paul has averaged 20.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
