Paul will sit out practice Wednesday but will be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets were apparently considering giving Paul a night off, but he'll instead sit out practice Wednesday in an effort to help preserve his body for the upcoming playoff run. The 32-year-old played only 23 minutes in Monday's demolition of the Spurs, finishing with 18 points, nine assists and three rebounds.

