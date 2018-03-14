Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Thursday
Paul will sit out practice Wednesday but will be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets were apparently considering giving Paul a night off, but he'll instead sit out practice Wednesday in an effort to help preserve his body for the upcoming playoff run. The 32-year-old played only 23 minutes in Monday's demolition of the Spurs, finishing with 18 points, nine assists and three rebounds.
