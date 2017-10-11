Play

Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Wednesday

Paul (shoulder) will play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul missed Monday's game while dealing with a bruised shoulder, but coach Mike D'Antoni noted that "[Paul] would have played if it was a regular-season game." There seems to be little to worry about in regards to Paul's health in advance of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball