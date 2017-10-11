Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Wednesday
Paul (shoulder) will play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul missed Monday's game while dealing with a bruised shoulder, but coach Mike D'Antoni noted that "[Paul] would have played if it was a regular-season game." There seems to be little to worry about in regards to Paul's health in advance of the regular season.
