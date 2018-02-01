Play

Paul (groin) will play without a minutes restriction for Thursday's tilt against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

As expected, Paul will take the floor Thursday. The bigger news is that he'll be without a minutes restriction, especially considering the absence of Eric Gordon (back). Over his past seven appearances, Paul is averaging 22.0 points, 6.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 33.1 minutes.

