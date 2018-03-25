Rockets' Chris Paul: Will remain out Sunday
Paul (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul is set to miss a third straight game due to a sore hamstring, which should allow Eric Gordon to pick up another start in his place. However, Coach Mike D'Antoni did indicate that Paul would likely return for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, so it appears his stint on the sidelines should be ending in the near future. Look for further confirmation on that as game day approaches Tuesday. Over the last two games, Gordon has averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals across 35.0 minutes in Paul's place.
