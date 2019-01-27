Rockets' Chris Paul: Will return vs. Orlando

Paul (hamstring) has been cleared to play 20-to-25 minutes and will start Sunday against the Magic, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Paul missed the last 17 contests due to a hamstring strain, but he'll make his long-awaited return Sunday. After missing a significant amount of time, coach Mike D'Antoni will hold his star point guard around 20-to-25 minutes for at least his first few games back. With Paul returning to the starting lineup, Austin Rivers will return to a bench role.