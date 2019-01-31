Rockets' Chris Paul: Will see minutes increase
Paul expects to increase his playing time after being limited to around 25 minutes in his first two games back from a hamstring injury, the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think we can up his minutes a little bit the next game," coach Mike D'Antoni said. "It's crucial to have him in there in the fourth quarter."
Paul played 25 minutes in his return against Orlando on Sunday and followed up with 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss to New Orleans. The veteran has looked good and hasn't reported any discomfort, so the team will likely push his workload into the low-30-minute range beginning with Friday's contest in Denver. "Between the nine-minute mark and the three-minute mark is when you win or lose games," D'Antoni said. "You get down to the end, a shot goes in or a shot goes out, you get a call or don't get a call. But those minutes are crucial. Because of the time restriction, [Paul has] had to sit those minutes. Now we can play him. If he plays three or four minutes will be a big key."
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Playing Friday, Saturday uncertain•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Playing time restricted in loss•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will have minutes monitored•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will return vs. Orlando•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Planning to play Sunday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Could sit back-to-backs•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...