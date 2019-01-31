Rockets' Chris Paul: Will see minutes increase

Paul expects to increase his playing time after being limited to around 25 minutes in his first two games back from a hamstring injury, the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think we can up his minutes a little bit the next game," coach Mike D'Antoni said. "It's crucial to have him in there in the fourth quarter."

Paul played 25 minutes in his return against Orlando on Sunday and followed up with 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss to New Orleans. The veteran has looked good and hasn't reported any discomfort, so the team will likely push his workload into the low-30-minute range beginning with Friday's contest in Denver. "Between the nine-minute mark and the three-minute mark is when you win or lose games," D'Antoni said. "You get down to the end, a shot goes in or a shot goes out, you get a call or don't get a call. But those minutes are crucial. Because of the time restriction, [Paul has] had to sit those minutes. Now we can play him. If he plays three or four minutes will be a big key."