Rockets' Chris Paul: Won't play Friday
Paul, who is dealing with a sore left hip, will be rested for Friday's contest against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Paul has been banged up lately, so it appears the organization will opt to play it safe and give the veteran some time off. In his stead, James Harden should take on increased usage at point guard, opening up time for Joe Johnson and Gerald Green to have expanded roles, especially if Eric Gordon (knee) doesn't end up seeing the court.
