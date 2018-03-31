Paul (hip) will not play Sunday against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Paul will sit out for the fifth time in six games as he continues to nurse a nagging hip injury. Expect James Harden to make another start at point guard, with Eric Gordon (knee) in line to fill Paul's spot in the lineup, assuming he's cleared to play.

