Rockets' Chris Paul: Won't return Thursday
Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Heat due to a left hamstring strain, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul was spotted grabbing at his left hamstring prior to exiting the contest in the first half, and he went to the locker room for further evaluation shortly after. Brandon Knight and Michael Carter-Williams could be in store for more minutes in the second half with Paul on the shelf. His status for Saturday's matchup with San Antonio is certainly up in the air, and given Paul's history of hamstring issues, Houston could very well elect to play it safe and hold him out for a few games.
