Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a sore left leg, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Paul came up limping after missing a three pointer in the fourth quarter and immediately fouled Corey Brewer before heading to the bench to get checked out. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more will hopefully be known following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest. Paul had eight points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 25 minutes before exiting. The Rockets' next game comes Friday against the Clippers.