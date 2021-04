Wood posted 15 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

Wood posted his fourth double-double since returning from an extended injury absence, but it wasn't his best night from the field. The big man has struggled from three-point range. in particular. of late, hitting just five of his last 24 attempts over the last five games.