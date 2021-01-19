Wood had 30 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-6 FT) and nine rebounds in Monday's loss to Chicago.

It was another strong performance from Wood, who's averaging 27.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his last three contests. The big man is only 12-of-20 at the line during that span, but he's drained nine of his 15 attempts from three.