Wood (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

While he will have an unspecified minutes limit, this is excellent news for fantasy managers who've been holding Wood in an IR slot. The big man has not played since spraining his ankle back on Feb. 4 in Memphis, which happens to be the last time the Rockets won an NBA basketball game. Coach Stephen Silas confirmed that Wood, as well as Danuel House (knee), will return to the starting five Wednesday night.