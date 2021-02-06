Wood will be evaluated on a weekly basis after being diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Wood was already ruled out for Saturday's game after leaving Thursday's game in a wheelchair, and it appears as though he could miss extended time due to the injury. DeMarcus Cousins could see increased run while Wood is unavailable.
