Wood finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 boards, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes of a 102-94 win against the Kings on Saturday.
Wood dropped his third double-double of the season, including a season-high 15 boards in the contest. The double-double machine is now proving he can load up the box score with or without superstar James Harden drawing the attention.
