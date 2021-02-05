Wood (ankle) exited the arena Thursday in a wheelchair, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Wood was spotted holding crutches while exiting in a wheelchair, perhaps hinting toward the severity of the ankle injury that forced him out of Thursday's game against the Grizzlies. The Rockets haven't yet commented on Wood's injury, or his status for Saturday's contest against the Spurs, but at this point it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him miss time.