Wood had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Wood posted his third double-double since the All-Star break, while adding exactly three assists and two steals for the second straight game. While Wood is not a great free throw shooter (68.0% FT on the season), he typically fares better than Friday's 2-of-7 effort.