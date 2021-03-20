Wood scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

Wood increased his workload by two minutes in his second game since returning from a 17-contest absence. Despite his struggles from beyond the arc, he managed to score fairly efficiently. Wood has also continued to flash the ability to post well-rounded stat lines, as he's averaged 10.0 rebounds while racking up one steal and three blocks since his return to the floor.