Wood tallied 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-6 FG) and 10 rebounds during Wednesday's loss to Charlotte.

Wood produced his second double-double since returning from an ankle injury on March 17, as the forward led the Rockets on the boards once again while posting double figures offensively for a fourth straight. Across his past five outings, Wood is averaging 19.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.