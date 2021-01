Wood tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 132-90 win over Orlando.

Wood missed the previous game due to knee soreness and entered Friday under a questionable tag, but he seemed no worse for the wear en route to his third double-double of the season. The 25-year-old is off to a career-best start, averaging 23.3 points and 10.8 boards per game so far.