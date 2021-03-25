Wood tallied 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-6 FG) and 10 rebounds during Wednesday's loss to Charlotte.

Despite posting his worst shooting effort of the year, Wood produced his second double-double since returning from an ankle injury March 17, leading the Rockets on the boards once again while posting double figures offensively for a fourth straight game. In his five games since coming back to the court, he's averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks, building on what's been a breakout campaign.