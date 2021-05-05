Wood (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Wood was left off Tuesday's injury report, but he's apparently feeling worse than anticipated ahead of Wednesday's action. Assuming he sits out, more minutes should be available for Kenyon Martin and Anthony Lamb.
